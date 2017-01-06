Xinjiang to run 400 westbound cross-border trains in 2017

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will run more westbound trains on China-Europe routes in 2017 to boost exports.

A total of 223 westbound trains carrying construction materials, agricultural produce, garments and other merchandise traveled via nine cross-border routes linking Xinjiang to Central Asian countries in 2016, said Hu Kaijiang, director of the Xinjiang Economic and Information Commission.

Xinjiang also partnered with eight provinces and municipalities last year to broaden its logistics network to better serve China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

This year, Xinjiang strives to expand operations to run 400 westbound cross-border trains to facilitate exports of technology and equipment and seek new growth opportunities, Hu said.

Efforts will be made to strengthen cross-sector cooperation and clearance efficiency to cater to growing logistics needs, Hu said.

Xinjiang is at the center of the Silk Road Economic Belt. Its border stretches 5,600 kilometers, separating China from eight other countries and making it a transport hub connecting the country to Europe. – CRI