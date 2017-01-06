SC summons judge’s wife in minor maid torture case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed Islamabad police officials to produce the wife of judicial officer in connection with the minor maid torture case.

The chief justice also fixed the matter in court for hearing on Friday.

“On submission of report by Registrar, Islamabad High Court, Islamabad today regarding torture on minor maid servant working in the house of Judicial Officer, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has fixed the matter in Court on 06.01.2017,” says a press release issued by the Supreme Court today.

The court also issued notices to Advocate General, Islamabad, DIG and SSP, Islamabad to appear alongwith relevant record and to ensure production of the victim minor and her parents and near relatives mentioned in record.

Notice has also been issued for attendance of accused Mrs. Maheen Zafar while learned D&SJ Islamabad West has been directed to ensure production of Record and Proceedings of the case.

Tayyaba, 10, was allegedly tortured by the wife of District and Session Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, an act which caused an uproar on social media.

On Wednesday Tayyaba’s father said that he had forgiven the judge’s wife. But human rights activists expressed concerns about the settlement and called for a transparent probe into the matter.

The chief justice yesterday took suo moto notice of the matter.