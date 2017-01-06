Sartaj Aziz felicitates Antonio Guterres on becoming UN SG

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has sent a letter to Antonio Guterres felicitating him on assumption of office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Aziz underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and support to multilateralism and advancing the objectives of the United Nations in all domains including international peace and security, development, climate change, humanitarian issues and human rights. He assured the Secretary-General of Pakistan’s support for strengthening the United Nations in the years to come.

The adviser noted that the challenges confronting our region could be best addressed through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes.

He underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as its desire to settle all outstanding issues with India including Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations for the just and durable settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with resolutions of the Security Council.

The adviser welcomed the open and transparent process that led to the election of Mr. Guterres, which was recognition of his outstanding credentials, vision and leadership.