Chinese FM calls for jointly maintaining Sino-U.S. cooperation results

China and the United States should work together to carefully maintain the outcomes of their cooperation and hold the correct direction of the development of their relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

China-U.S. relations currently are at a crucial stage and the achievements of bilateral cooperation did not come easily, he said over a phone talk with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Kerry said that U.S.-China ties have gained a full-fledged development in recent years and scored fruitful results.

He noted that the two sides have kept close cooperation in such areas as pushing the recovery of global economy, tackling climate change, and solving hot international security issues.

Kerry emphasized that U.S.-China ties are very important and adhering to the one-China policy based on the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques is a common stance of both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party in the United States.

The two sides also exchanged views on those international and regional issues of common concern during their phone talk. – CRI