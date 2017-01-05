Latest update January 5th, 2017 2:04 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Six abducted Pakistani nationals rescued in Istanbul, says FO

Jan 05, 2017 Top Stories 0

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish police authorities have confirmed to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that after necessary action on Wednesday, they have rescued the six abducted Pakistani nationals.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the rescued Pakistanis are Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.

The Turkish authorities were now completing the legal formalities to deal with the case, the spokesperson said, adding that the Consulate officials were in contact with the police authorities and have sought access to the rescued Pakistanis.

“We express our gratitude to the Turkish Government and the relevant authorities for their timely action and cooperation in the matter,” he said.

Premier stresses benefits of CPEC to equitably reach all provinces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily