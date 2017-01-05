Six abducted Pakistani nationals rescued in Istanbul, says FO

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish police authorities have confirmed to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that after necessary action on Wednesday, they have rescued the six abducted Pakistani nationals.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the rescued Pakistanis are Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.

The Turkish authorities were now completing the legal formalities to deal with the case, the spokesperson said, adding that the Consulate officials were in contact with the police authorities and have sought access to the rescued Pakistanis.

“We express our gratitude to the Turkish Government and the relevant authorities for their timely action and cooperation in the matter,” he said.