Protest, shelling cause massive traffic gridlock in Lahore

LAHORE: Commuters in Lahore were stuck in a massive traffic gridlock on Wednesday after police barricaded roads to prevent a rally from a religious party and resorted to teargas shells to disperse protestors.

Hundreds of supporters of a religious party gathered in Gulberg area of Lahore to mark Tahuffaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat on the sixth death anniversary of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer who was killed by his guard for seeking reforms in blasphemy laws.

Protestors also called for a ban on holding candlelight vigil in memory of Salmaan Taseer.

The riot police resorted to shelling to disperse the demonstrators who held a sit-in

Police placed containers in the city to thwart the rally, leading to a monstrous traffic jam. Thousands of commuters were left stranded due to blockage of roads.

A portion of Metro Bus service was also suspended and a water cannon was brought to the scene.

There was a gigantic traffic gridlock in Shadman, Jail Road, Canal Road and Feroz Pur Road.