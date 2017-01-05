Murad warns govt employees to improve performance

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah was not happy with the performance of government departments. On Wednesday, second day of session for health department and works department was held in CM House.

Murad Ali Shah expressed anger on knowing that there was a delay in completion of upgrading hospitals in Gadap Town and Ibrahim Hyderi. “I am answerable to people, for God’s sake improve your performance”, he gave remarks.

Interestingly, Sindh CM said that when he showed disappointment yesterday, work of five scheme was completed within a day. “I consider delay as a conspiracy against people. I realise how quality work is done before prescribed time”, he said.

Murad Ali Shah noticed that there was no cleanliness in the hospitals. He warned that he will make surprise visits to the hospitals and make the administration clean everything if the condition is found poor.