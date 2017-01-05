62 percent of Chinese cities plagued by air pollution

Alerts for air pollution and fog have been renewed for north, east and central China, with heavy smog set to persist until at least this morning.

According to the National Meteorological Center, thick fog would reduce visibility to less than 200 meters, or even below 50 meters in extreme cases, grounding flights and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Beijing also extended its orange alert, the second highest level of a four-tier warning system for air pollution.

The city’s alert is originally expected to be lifted last night, but now it will stay for another few days until the weekend.

Air quality is set to improve on Sunday night with the arrival of a strong cold front.

But in some areas it is forecast to worsen again by next Thursday.

According to China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, nearly 62 percent of Chinese cities they monitored suffered from air pollution. – CRI