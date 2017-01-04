Senior CPC official calls for better publicity work

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday called for better publicity work to prepare for the upcoming 19th CPC National Congress.

Liu Yunshan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a conference on publicity which began on Tuesday.

Liu urged publicity officials to interpret the Party’s new concepts and strategies of governance, and publicize the achievements and good practices of the Party since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Publicity and ideological work should focus on comprehensively and strictly governing the Party, according to Liu.

The conference was chaired by Liu Qibao, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee.

Vice Premier Liu Yandong attended the conference. – CRI