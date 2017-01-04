Qatari prince’s letter is fake, claims Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that letter by Qatar prince in Panama Papers case was ‘fake’ a ‘fraud’ for which he should be penalised.

“The Qatari letter is a fraud and forgery for which the prince should be sentenced and jailed. He is not supposed to turn out in person,” Khan said while addressing a press conference.

He also lashed out at the Prime Minister and ruling party for calling the Panama Papers fake. “If the documents are fake, the PM should have sued International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and move the court with proofs,” he said.

“Nawaz Sharif has lied both on the Assembly floor as well as in the court. They don’t have the money trail to prove themselves,” he said.

He said he has full confidence in the Supreme Court bench that is hearing the Panama scandal. “We will accept every decision of the court since we have a full confidence in the bench.”

He also questioned the claims made by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz in a document she filed in the apex court regarding her asset details.

“Where did she get the money, from when she is dependent on her father? There is no beneficiary of the firms like Hussain Nawaz claimed. There is one owner and that is Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” he said.