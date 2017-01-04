Major terror bid foiled in KP as two militants arrested

BATTAGRAM: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has escaped from a big terrorist attack as two militants are arrested from Battagram today (Tuesday).

The terrorists named Muhammad Nawaz and Aziz Ullah have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Hazara region.

Both of them belong to banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Swat.

According to the initial investigation of CTD, the militants have revealed that they blasted Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) main line in Battagram.

Moreover, the terrorists were planning to attack District Police Officer (DPO) office, Army Headquarters and Koza Banda China Camp.

Video of DPO office Battagram has also been recovered from the terrorists.

It has been found out that these militants were trained in Afghanistan’s area Kunar.