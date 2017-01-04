First winter rain, snowfall hit different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The country received first rain of the current winter season on Tuesday.

Light drizzle in the twin cities, Lahore, Peshawar, Azad Kashmirand other cities made the weather further cold and ended the prolonged dry spell.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is being taking place in Astore, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Neelum, Chitral, Hattian and Rawalkot.

Snowfall continues to occur on the mountainous areas including Malam Jabba, Ayubia and Kalam.

Lowari Top was closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

Met office has predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent rain/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected over upper parts of the country from Tuesday to Saturday.

Scattered rain is expected over Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Isolated light rain/snowfall over the hills is expected over Quetta and Zhob divisions.

Light to moderate snowfall is also expected over the hills of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the mountainous areas of KP, GB and Kashmir.

However; during the rainfall the fog situation will be moderate.

Director General Met has said that after the rain spell, the cold winds will make way towards Karachi where the temperature will decrease after 8-10 days.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:

Islamabad 10°C, Lahore 12°C, Karachi 14°C, Peshawar 8°C, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 7°C, Gilgit 2°C and Murree 4°C.