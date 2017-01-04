‘Conflict among institutions will damage state’

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA), Khurshid Shah has warned on Tuesday that conflict among national institutions would damage the state.

While talking to the media, Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would start an anti-government movement this month for leaders’ alleged corruption. He said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in Panama Leaks case would decide whether corruption is to be eradicated in the country or not.

He requested the top court to take suo-moto action if there were objectionable practices in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shah rubbished the rumours that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won’t be able to take key decisions after Asif Ali Zardari, former president’s return to the country.

The opposition leader warned Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan of moving to court if he levels allegations of any sort against him one more time.