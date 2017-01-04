Latest update January 4th, 2017 11:56 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

‘Conflict among institutions will damage state’

Jan 04, 2017 Top Stories 0

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA), Khurshid Shah has warned on Tuesday that conflict among national institutions would damage the state.

While talking to the media, Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would start an anti-government movement this month for leaders’ alleged corruption. He said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in Panama Leaks case would decide whether corruption is to be eradicated in the country or not.

He requested the top court to take suo-moto action if there were objectionable practices in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shah rubbished the rumours that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won’t be able to take key decisions after Asif Ali Zardari, former president’s return to the country.

The opposition leader warned Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan of moving to court if he levels allegations of any sort against him one more time.

Qatari prince’s letter is fake, claims Khan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily