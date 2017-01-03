Sindh govt to forward 9 cases to military courts

KARACHI: Sindh Apex Committee has approved on Monday to forward nine cases to military courts.

Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of Sindh Apex Committee which was attended by Coprs Commander Lieutenant General Shahid Baig, Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Saeed, Education Minister Nisar Khuhro and Information Advisor Maula Bakhsh Chandio.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, A D Khawaja and Chief Secretary. The meeting approved establishing a force comprising of 1,000 retired soldiers of Pakistan Army for security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Chandio, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to take immediate steps to curb street crime. Chandio also said that the federal government now did not have anything to ‘do’ or ‘show’.

Chandio claimed that the federal government was relieved after Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif retired.