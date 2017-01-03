Population census to begin from March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Monday announced to hold population census from March this year.

Briefing media in Islamabad, Chief Statistician of the Bureau, Asif Bajwa said the census will be conducted in two phases simultaneously in all the four provinces.

Asif Bajwa said services of forty-five thousand security personnel will be sought for this exercise.

He said in first phase in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, census will begin from Mardan and Peshawar, in Punjab from Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha, in Balochistan from Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi and Makran and in Sindh from Karachi and Hyderabad.

The census in the federal capital Islamabad will also be conducted in the first phase.

He said in the second phase, census will be conducted in AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA.