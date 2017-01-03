Female patient dies on Jinnah Hospital floor

LAHORE: A female heart patient died on Jinnah hospital’s floor on Monday after the hospital administration was not able to find any bed for her.

60-year-old Zahra was the resident of Kasur and was brought to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) but the doctors referred her to Services hospital.

She faced disappointment in the second hospital when the doctors once again referred her to Jinnah hospital due to non-availability of any bed.

The ill-fated woman then reached Jinnah hospital but was not able to find any bed there too after which she was laid on the floor with a drip attached to her.

However; she died shortly.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 200-bed emergency ward was inaugurated earlier in PIC but it had not been yet made functional in a proper way.

PIC doctors when contacted denied that the woman was a cardiac patient however; the doctors in Services and Jinnah hospital said that the were wrongly referred the case as they don‘t deal with such cases and only provide first aid.

They confirmed that the woman was a cardiac patient and it was PIC‘s case to treat her.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) while taking notice of the woman’s death has summoned a report from the hospital administration.

Government hospitals in Pakistan usually lack facilities and equipment to treat patients. The number of patients surpasses the quantity of beds in the hospital as the people refrain from visiting private sector for being heavy on the pocket.

A common man faces a hub of problems including inadequate health facilities and medical staff, worthless emergency service, poor security and low standard pediatric and gynecological wards.

Moreover, it is becoming a norm that the doctors usually prevent taking cases which are critical and refer them to other hospitals.