7 killed, 21 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people including six women were killed and 20 others were injured when four vehicles collided at a Toll Plaza near Kandhkot on Monday.

According to details, two passenger coaches collided head-on at a toll plaza near Kandhkot after which a car and a truck which were coming behind also collided with the coaches, killing seven people and injuring 21 others.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Civil Hospital. Most of the dead and injured passengers were from Peshawar.