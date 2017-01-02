UNSG rejects anti-Pakistan bid by India

ISLAMABAD: Committee of United Nations (UN) Security Council has rejected Indian move seeking a ban on chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) by terming him a designated terrorist.

Foreign Office (FO) has slammed the Indian move in the international body.

In a statement, Nafees Zakaria, Spokesperson for the FO said, “The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India. Replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was primarily aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda.”

The office has held Indian move as an attempt to undermine the work done by Committee of the Security Council.

Zakaria stated that India wrongly deployed terrorism in its state policy and Pakistan was a direct victim in the issue The spokesperson cited Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest as an example of state sponsored terrorism by India.

Jadhav, an in-service officer of Indian navy was arrested last year who confessed in a video statement of having been tasked to conspire against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and destabilize Pakistan.

The Foreign Office has assured to further provide evidence of Indian interference on Pakistan soil to the United Nations and foreign powers.

India had sought the UN committee to designate Azhar a terrorist after alleging the organisation of masterminding an attack on Indian air base in Punjab province, Pathankot in January last year.