Two terrorists killed, 15 held in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspected terrorists were killed and 15 others, including two women, arrested in eight raids by Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), said a SSU spokesman, in a statement, here on Sunday.

He said the accused, affiliated with a banned organisation, were involved in attacking police officials and the personnel of other LEAs.

The spokesman said the SSU officers, including commandos, took active part in these raids. Two sub-machine guns (SMGs), two pistols, two hand grenades, explosive material/devices, and a huge quantity of ammunition of 9mm pistol were recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

About security for anti-polio teams during the past months, he said over 5000 SSU commandos provided effective security to health workers during 44 anti-polio campaigns in the city.

The spokesman, giving details about SSU assistance in security measures in the city in 2016, he said over 123 SSU commandos provided security during the inauguration ceremony of Yadgar-e-Nishan-Pakistan.

On the occasion of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1355 SSU commandos provided security to citizens at a number of shopping centres in Karachi.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 834 SSU commandos took part in patrolling and performed duties at different points to ensure law and order. Besides, the commandos also provided security on the occasion of the collection of hides.

In the light of threat alert issued from intelligence agencies, the SSU officers and commandos performed duties in different educational institutions.

The SSU also made adequate security arrangements during the visits of foreign dignitaries, including Prince Karim Aga Khan, Sayedna Mufdil Bora Pir, delegation of Turkey and Sultan of the UAE.

The SSU also provided awareness about the measures to be adopted in case of any emergency situations under the program Hostile Environment Awareness Training (H.E.A.T) at the Karachi University, Hamdard University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Federal Urdu University, Jinnah University.