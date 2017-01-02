Latest update January 2nd, 2017 8:51 PM

Table tennis Olympic champion Li Xiaoxia announces retirement

Jan 02, 2017

China’s table tennis Olympic champion Li Xiaoxia has announced her retirement through social media.

Li helped China win the team gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games last year when she also finished the runner-up in the singles event.

She is the eighth table tennis Grand Slam winner in history with singles crowns from the 2008 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, 2012 Olympics in London and 2013 world championships in Paris.

She also has several doubles and teams world titles to her name. – CRI

