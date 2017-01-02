Premier condemns terrorist attack in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve.

In a statement, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Turkey on the loss of precious human lives in the attack.

He said Pakistani people share the grief of Turkish people and stand by them, in this most painful time.

Nawaz Sharif said that terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace.

He said that Pakistan itself has suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.