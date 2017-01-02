Interior Minister orders to verify Pak nationality of woman jailed in India

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken action on Sunday at the news of a Pakistani national woman trapped in India.

Nisar has issued orders to NADRA chairman and passport directorate to verify the woman’s Pakistan nationality within 48 hours. According to media reports, the woman belongs to Pakistan and has been jailed in India for many years.

It was also reported that the woman named Rubina Bibi and her juvenile daughter have been kept in Amphalla jail of occupied Kashmir by Indian forces. She was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir under section 14 of Foreigner s Act in 2012. The Pakistan Embassy in India are yet to confirm the nationality of Rubeena and her daughter.

Rubeena belongs to Hyderabad in Pakistan and her deportation procedure remains incomplete. The duo remains trapped in India for four years.

Nisar stressed that, “If the woman is a Pakistani national then make arrangements to deport her back to the country.”