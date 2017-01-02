China tops world with over 40,000 film screens

China has become the country with the most film screens in the world as more investment was made in the country’s film industry in 2016.

The film screens in China reached 41,179 as of the end of 2016 with another 1,612 cinemas and 9,552 film screens built during the year, according to a report by People’s Daily on Sunday.

Officials with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) said the film industry in China kept a steady development momentum in 2016 amid the “new normal” of the country’s economic development.

Specifically, the SAPPRFT said the total box office of China in 2016 reached 45.7 billion yuan (around 6.6 billion USD), an increase of 3.7 percent over 2015. The number of moviegoers in 2016 reached 1.37 billion, an increase of nearly 8.9 percent year-on-year.

Among the 772 movies made in China in 2016, 43 of them reached a box office of over 100 million yuan. Chinese movies harvested an overseas box office of 3.8 billion yuan in 2016 with a yearly increase of over 38%.

Experts say that 2016 was a remarkable year for the Chinese film industry as it realized growth while facing multiple challenges including the rapid development of the internet, the increasingly sophisticated tastes of Chinese audiences, and the economic downturn in the country. The growth has laid a solid foundation for the development of the film industry in China in the future, the experts added. – CRI