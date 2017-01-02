AD Khawaja to resume charge as IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General (IG) Allah Dino Khawaja’s forced leave is due to end on January 2.

According to details, he will be resuming his duties from January 3.

AD Khawaja was sent on forced leave on December 19 after which the responsibilities of Sindh IGwere handed over to Additional IG Mushtaq Mehar.

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah few days before the arrival of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Differences emerged between AD Khawaja and the ruling authorities over the issue of recruitments and appointments in Sindh Police, sources told.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government intervened, stating that AD Khawaja cannot be removed from his post.

The government is considering three names for the slot of Sindh IG Police.

One of them is senior officer Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti who has been appointed as Additional IG Research and Development.

Two officers nominated for grade-21 are also in the run for the post. They include joint Director General Intelligence Bureau (DG IB) Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari and former IG Islamabad Kaleem Imama.

Sindh High Court has issued a stay order over the appointment of IG Sindh till January 12.