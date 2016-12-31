‘Unprovoked’ Indian shelling across LoC injures three villagers

MUZAFFARABAD: After a silence of nearly two weeks, guns roared across the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, leaving three civilians wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A police official, Mohammad Ilyas, told media from Abbaspur in the southern Poonch district that Indian troops shelled from across the LoC between “Asar and Maghreb,” injuring three persons in Taroti village.

The policeman identified the injured as Mohammad Mushtaq, 57, his son Shahbaz Mushtaq, 20, and another man Zeeshan Amin, 20.

The condition of injured was said to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the newly appointed Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked mortar shelling” in Chirikot sector from 4:40pm to 5:40pm, which was “effectively responded” by Pakistani troops.

Last time, casualties along the LoC had occurred on December 16, when a man was killed and eight schoolchildren injured in Nakyal sector of Kotli district.

Prior to that, a minibus was shelled in Neelum valley on November 23, due to which 11 passengers had lost their lives.