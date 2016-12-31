Punjab cabinet approves civil administration ordinance 2016

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet on Friday passed the civil administration ordinance 2016.

However; the finance department terminated 299 posts including District Coordination Officers (DCOs) and Executive District Officers (EDOs) before the issuance of the notification.

At least 153 seats including deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner have been reinstated.

The local bodies will begin work both financially and administratively from January 2.

The last meeting of the cabinet headed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was held in Chief Minister House Model Town.

Punjab CM said that they will empower the local governments and grant them financial independence.

He announced that the local governments will be given 44 percent additional funds than the previous year.

The meeting also approved Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016 according to which the local government will be allotted Rs391 billion instead of Rs274 billion.

Amendment in Punjab Wildlife Act 2007, safety commission and establishment of police complaint authorities was also permitted.

Punjab CM banned to utilize development funds for other purposes and directed to provide equal funds to urban and rural union councils.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) police and secretaries of relevant departments.

Civil Administration Ordinance 2016

According to the ordinance, the positions of District Coordination Officers (DCOs) have been put to halt in Punjab. However, the deputy commissioners for all districts have been appointed throughout the province.

Deputy commissioners will be able to hold court sessions in criminal cases as justice of the peace. Moreover, the performance of the assistant commissioners within the district will be accounted by the respective deputy commissioners.

The monitoring of all development projects in a district will be ensured by the deputy commissioners of that district. He will take active measures for the deliverance of best service for all residents.

Other duties will include consultation with police heads to safeguard peace and be responsible for the lives and properties of citizens.

Furthermore in the ordinance, instead of additional commissioners, additional deputy commissioners will be appointed. Deputy commissioners will be able to call the leader of local council at any time for inquiry.

To improve the deliverance of service in local government system, deputy commissioners will monitor the performance of mayors.

Government properties will be regulated by him. A deputy commissioner will have the duty to determine the statistics of his respective district.