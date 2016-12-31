Pakistan, France need to upgrade bilateral trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: With a stable economy, improved security situation and liberal investment regime, Pakistan offered many attractive investment opportunities for French businessmen and companies.

This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque during his visit to the city of Toulouse, a major commercial and industrial hub and capital of the enlarged Occitanie region, located in South West of France, according to a message received here from Paris on Friday.

During his meeting with the President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Toulouse, the Ambassador said that it was the right time for French investors to benefit from the existing favourable economic conditions in Pakistan.

He invited the members of the Toulouse Chamber and Commerce to visit Pakistan and explore the lucrative market of 200 million people and participate in Pakistan’s efforts to upgrade its infrastructures, improve its irrigation and agriculture sectors and develop smart cities.

Later, the Ambassador held separate meetings with local companies specializing in the areas of seed development and production, water treatment, IT and health products.

During his visit, the Ambassador also called on the Mayor of Toulouse Marc Pircher and Prefect of Toulouse Pascal Mailhos and discussed cultural and educational exchanges to further enhance people to people contacts between the two countries.

The Ambassador visited the French space agency (CNES) and discussed cooperation in the fields of communication satellites, environmental protection and disaster managements.

The Ambassador later visited the Airbus headquarters and was received by Bruno du Pradel, Vice President of International Operations and Public Affairs.

He was given a detailed briefing about the Airbus facilities. Airbus expressed the desire to have a long term partnership with Pakistan and its airline companies.

The Ambassador also met the representatives of Pakistan community living in Toulouse.