‘Nadra blocked 86,340 CNICs during verification campaign’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan says during the re-verification process 86,340 fake CNICs have been identified and blocked in last six months.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday evening, he said during the campaign NADRA sent SMS to one hundred and one million citizens. He said during this year two hundred and twenty-three thousand CNICs were blocked. He said that 4, 50,000 CNICs and 32,400 Passports have been blocked during the tenure of the present government.

Chaudhry Nisar said that proactive efforts are being taken to restore the CNICs of those who have valid documents. He announced to form an 18-member parliamentary committee to oversee the verification process of CNICs and NADRA will brief the committee weekly and decisions will be taken on fast track.

The Interior Minister said that no concrete steps were taken in past and during the tenure of last government only 517 CNICs and few Passports were blocked. He said that there is no example of verification before 2011 and these national important documents were issued to foreigners and were used in human trafficking, terrorism and other illegal activities which led to defame Pakistan in the world.

Appreciating officers and officials of NADRA for their effective and praiseworthy role in the verification process he said the officials of NADRA involved in issuing illegal national documents will be brought to justice.

To a question, he said that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and indiscriminate actions are being taken against all the criminal cases.

Answering a question, he said that the committee probing the news leak issue has been given one month extension to submit its report which will be made public.

To a question, he said that all the cases against corruption will be taken to logical conclusion according to the law.