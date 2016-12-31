Fighting over Panama leaks for Pakistan’s future, says PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday has alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is protecting his and his group’s corruption.

Talking to media outside Insaf House, Imran Khan said that opposition can get united under the supervision of Asif Ali Zardari on one-point agenda regarding Panama Leaks case.

He said that we are fighting over Panama issue for country’s future. He said government would get trapped if it fixes National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

JUI-F chief is supporting Nawaz Sharif over corruption, he added.

He said no one cares if any one violates law in Punjab as ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ is ruling the province. He said the country is suffering from theft and dishonesty which need to be addressed at earliest.

Will fight with full preparation in next elections, he asserted.

Imran Khan revealed he will visit rural and urban areas after completion of organizational structure and membership.

He said heaps of garbage and dirt are destroying Karachi’s beauty.