Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali retires

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamali retired on Friday while Justice Saqib Nisar will take oath as new CJP on Saturday.

Justice Jamali remained CJP for one year, two months and 21 days. He hails from the noble religious family of Hazrat Qutub Jamal-ud-Din Ahmed Hansvi (583-659 AH), the disciple and Khalifa of Baba Farid-ud-Din Shakar Gunj of Pakpattan, belonging to the Chistia Order of Mystics. His parents migrated to Pakistan from Jaipur, India, in 1947.

He was born in Hyderabad (Sindh) on December 31, 1951; completed the Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and the Bachelor’s Degree in Law from University of Sindh in 1971 and 1973 respectively; enrolled at Sindh Bar Council as an advocate of lower court on 10.01.1975, admitted and enrolled as an advocate of high court on 13.11.1977; admitted and enrolled as an advocate of Supreme Court on 14.05.1987; and practiced at Hyderabad (Sindh) mainly on civil and constitutional side.

He was elected as President District Bar Association Hyderabad in the years 1983-84,1995-96,1996-97 and 1997-98; elected as Member, Sindh Bar Council from Hyderabad Division for two terms of five years each in the years 1989 and 1994; elected as Chairman Benevolent Fund Committee of Sindh Bar Council in the year 1991; elected as Chairman Executive Committee of Sindh Bar Council in the year 1995 and held this position till his elevation to the bench; also remained member of several other sub-committees formed by the Sindh Bar Council; remained office bearer of several other social, educational and human rights organizations at Hyderabad and attended their legal work on honorary basis.

Jamali’s love and affection with legal knowledge persuaded him to join Hyderabad (Sindh) Law College as lecturer in the year 1984, where he served in that capacity for about two years; worked as counsel for UBL for about ten years and Legal Advisor of Catholic Board of Education and Saint Bonaventure’s High School, Hyderabad for over ten years.

Jamali was elevated as Judge of High Court of Sindh in May, 1998, also nominated as Administrative Judge, High Court of Sindh with effect from 7.06.2006 and continued as such till 03.11.2007when he refused to take fresh oath under the Provisional Constitution Order No: 1 of 2007. Reappointed as Judge and Chief Justice High Court of Sindh on 27.08.2008 and elevated as Judge of Supreme Court on 3.08.2009.

He was also nominated by the Governor of Sindh as Member Board of Governors for the Government Law College in Sindh (excluding Karachi) in the year 1995; nominated by the Chief Justice, Sindh High Court, as Member Syndicate NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi in November 1999; nominated by the Chief Justice, Sindh High Court as Chairman Enrollment Committee, Sindh Bar Council in March 2000; nominated by the Governor of Sindh as Chairman Provincial Zakat Council Sindh for a term of three years in December 2003.

Anwar Zaheer is the name of the prominent judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan who had taken oath as new Chief Justice of Pakistan on 10th September 2015. However, new appointment of Anwar Zaheer Jamali had been approved by President Mamnoon Hussain as Chief justice Jawad S. Khawaja had retired on 9th September.