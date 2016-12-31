103 Pakistani police officers guarding Chinese motorcyclists safe from Taliban

From Sost, a village by the China-Pakistan border, to the capital, Islamabad, and then Karachi on the southern coast, more than 100 Pakistani police officers have staged a heartwarming relay to safeguard a Chinese motorcycle team, the West China City Daily reports.

The 1,000 kilometer ride has been headed by Liu Pei, who started the journey in southwest China’s Chengdu, back in October, 2015.

When entering Pakistani territory, the team had to go through areas infested with Taliban militants, so the local police officers joined the team to ensure its safety.

Liu Peng says the police suggested they keep going without stopping in some dangerous areas.

Altogether, 103 Pakistani police officers escorted the team on Pakistani soil.

Liu Pei and his 5 teammates, with great gratitude to the policemen, reached Karachi, the end of their journey, two months later.

The story was unveiled recently during an interview, during which Liu Pei said they had made a new plan for 2017 to continue the motorcycle trip to far western countries and regions. – CRI