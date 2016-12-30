Latest update December 30th, 2016 1:21 PM

Xinjiang prosecutors set up anti-terrorism team

Dec 30, 2016

The Xinjiang regional procuratorate said it has set up a special team to handle cases related to terrorism.

The team will consist of 30 prosecutors in the prefectures of Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu, Yili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and Urumqi, six important regions for targeting terrorism, said Guo Lianshan, deputy prosecutor-in-general of the regional People’s Procuratorate.

Xinjiang aims to have 5,808 people working at different levels of procuratorates, including 2,119 prosecutors plus assistants and administrative staff, Guo said.

On Wednesday, three knife-wielding rioters attacked the Moyu County Committee of the Communist Party of China and detonated explosives, killing two people and injuring three others. The Ministry of Public Security said the three rioters were shot dead at the site.

Moyu is located in Hotan prefecture. – CRI

