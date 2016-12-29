Sindh High Court issues stay order against removal of IG

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a stay order while hearing the petition against removal of IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja after a petitioner moved the court against the provincial top cop’s removal.

During proceedings the court issued notices to the Federal, Provincial governments and A.D. Khawaja for the 12th of January.

Seven petitioners including singer Shahzad Roy, had moved the Sindh High Court against the removal of Allah Dino Khawaja from his post.

The petitioners pleaded the court that A.D. Khawaja is a respected officer and as IG Sindh enforced recruitments based solely on merit which is why he was removed from his post.

Petitioner’s added that A.D. Khwaja has been sent on forced leave. In recent days the Chief Minister Sindh’s advisor Saeed Ghani had declared in a TV talk show that A.D. Khawaja should not return to his post under present circumstances, which implies that A.D. Khawaja is being forcefully removed, the petitioner’s added.

The court has replies from A.D. Khwaja as well as the Federal and Provincial government’s on 12th January when the court resumes hearing the case.

A.D Khawaja assumed charge as IG SIndh eight months ago, however during his tenure a rift developed between Khwaja and leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over professional matters, following which he was sent on forced leave.