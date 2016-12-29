Premier inaugurates new 340 MW Chashma Nuclear Project-III

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated power generation from Chashma Nuclear Project – III near Mianwali on Wednesday.

The 340 Mega Watt Nuclear Power Plant is a joint collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and China National Nuclear Corporation.

This is the third project after successful operation of Chashma-I and Chashma-II projects.

Chashma – IV Nuclear Power Project is expected to be completed in 2017 and Karachi Nuclear Power Projects K-2 and K-3 will add a total of 8,800 MW electricity to the National Grid by 2030 as Mid-Term target for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

All Nuclear Power Projects, including Chashma-III have been approved by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for Nuclear Safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency agreements thereby maintaining highest safety standards.

The project will also contribute to the overall economic development of the country through energy supply to industrial and commercial sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister described completion of C-3 as another milestone towards the journey to eliminate the menace of load shedding from the country.

He said the project is reflective of closer cooperation between Pakistan and China in science and technology. He said this cooperation is also beginning of a new era of development in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that Chashma-IV nuclear power plant would also become functional before its deadline of mid next year. He expressed pleasure that Chashma two and three power plants are most efficient power plants in the country providing more than 600 MW of electricity to the national grid.

The Prime Minister referred to the generation target of 8800 MW of nuclear energy by 2030 and urged the Commission to accept the challenge of producing more than the target and play its full role in the development of the country.

Nawaz Sharif swept to power in 2013 vowing to eradicate crippling outages that brought Pakistan s $250 billion economy to its knees, but he now faces a race against time to stay true to his word before the next general election in 2018.

Pakistan’s sputtering economy has rebounded in recent years, helped by lower global oil prices and improved security.

The Prime Minister has promised that all scheduled outages would end before the next election, likely to be in May, 2018. His office said generation would hit 26,000 MW, a 3,000 MW surplus.

Sharif’s opponents, however, say the government is so fixated on boosting power generation that it has ignored reforms, like privatizing distribution companies, that would modernize the market and lower the cost of electricity.