Peace returning to Karachi after operation, says Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged business community to extend cooperation to the Government in overcoming challenges facing the country.

She was addressing a ceremony of Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Capital on Wednesday.

The Minister of State said private sector is playing an important role in education, health and trade. She said the present Government is creating environment conducive for industrial development. She asked businessmen to put forth proposals to accelerate the pace of economic development.

She said the Government brought down the load-shedding from sixteen to three hours, which is a big achievement.

The Minister of State for Information said inflation is lowest in the history of the country and reforms are being undertaken in the education sector. It is also endeavor of the Government to afford best possible healthcare facilities to people under Prime Minister s Health Insurance Scheme.

She said it is because of the measures taken by the Government to address the challenge of terrorism that normalcy is returning to Karachi.

