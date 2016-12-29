Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:26 AM

John Kerry slams Israeli conspiracy allegation

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State John Kerry hit back Wednesday against Israeli claims that Washington conspired behind its back to push a United Nations resolution condemning its settlements.

In a clear message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu s government, Kerry suggested that the charge — which he firmly denied — could harm Israel s relationship with its most important ally.

“Ultimately, it will be up to the Israeli people to decide whether the unusually heated attacks that Israeli officials have directed toward this administration best serve Israel s national interests and its relationship with an ally that has been steadfast in its support,” Kerry said.

“Those attacks, alongside allegations of a US-led conspiracy and other manufactured claims, distract and divert attention from what the substance of this vote really was about.”

Netanyahu reacted with fury last week when US President Barack Obama s government decided not to veto a UN Security Council resolution that condemned Israel s building of settlements on Palestinian land.

