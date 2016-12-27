Latest update December 27th, 2016 1:01 PM

Shenzhou-11 astronauts honored with medals

Dec 27, 2016

Two astronauts of the Shenzhou-11 spaceflight mission were awarded medals for their service to China’s space endeavors.

Jing Haipeng, 50, commander of the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft, was honored with a first-class aerospace achievement medal, and Chen Dong, 38, was conferred a third-class medal and the honorary title “heroic astronaut.”

Launched on Oct. 17, Shenzhou-11 docked two days later with China’s first space lab, Tiangong-2, where the two astronauts lived for 30 days, the longest time Chinese astronauts have spent in space.

It was the third space mission for Jing, who also participated in the Shenzhou-7 and Shenzhou-9 missions. It was Chen’s first space mission.

The Shenzhou-11 mission is part of China’s ambitious plan to build a permanent manned space station. – CRI

