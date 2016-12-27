Plea bargain law of NAB promoting corruption: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Monday said the plea bargain law of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was promoting corruption, extending his support for Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar’s stance that the NAB chief should be appointed by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to newsmen in Bani Gala, Imran Khan agreed with Nisar’s suggestion saying, “Had the NAB been acting rightly, then there would have been no corruption in the country”. He said the incumbent NAB chief should immediately step down in view of corruption prevailing on a massive scale.

Panama case to decide country’s future

Taking exception to the prime minister, he said it had been cleared that Nawaz Sharif lied before the Parliament and apex court, and requested the court to soon begin hearing the Panama Papers case.

“Ishaq Dar had given an affidavit that he had laundered money for the Sharifs and now the Panama case will decide whether Pakistan becomes a true democratic state or a county of mafias,” the PTI chief said.

“The system in the country only holds the weak accountable,” he added.

PTI to challenge decision on regulatory authorities

Commenting on regulatory authorities given under ministries, Khan said his party will never accept this move and challenge in the court. “If the institutions like OGRA and NEPRA will be under government’s control, then the government will do whatever it likes.”

Restoration of DCs in Punjab

The skipper also strongly condemned restoration of deputy commissioners in Punjab saying that it would virtually give the local governments under the chief minister.

PTI awaits PPP’s decision on Dec 27

The PTI chief went on to say that his party is awaiting what decision is made by the Pakistan People’s Party on December 27.

“The whole of opposition is agreed that Nawaz Sharif will have to answer the people over Panama Papers disclosures and it is necessary for safeguarding democracy in the state,” he said.