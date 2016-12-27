First PPP-funded high-speed rail construction starts

China’s first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the railway sector began construction in East China’s Zhejiang Province, while experts noted that issues such as ownership, pricing power and operation still need to be solved.

The 269-kilometer-long rail that connects Hangzhou, Shaoxing and Taizhou in Zhejiang Province is the first PPP-funded high-speed railway project controlled by private investment, according to a statement posted on the website of China Railway Fifth Survey and Design Institute Group Co on Friday.

The investment for the venture stands at 44.9 billion yuan (6.46 billion USD), of which private investments account for 51 percent, the statement noted.

Private investors including Fosun Group, Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Holding Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will have a franchise period of 30 years, four years for construction and the rest for operation, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The project is one of eight demonstration projects of social investment in the railway sector, according to an announcement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in January.

Part of the reason these projects were shortlisted by the NDRC is that they are high-value investment targets, Sun Zhang, a transport professor at Tongji University, told the Global Times Monday.

“The railway line, located in the eastern coastal area, has good prospects for making a profit,” Sun said, noting that the profitability is linked to the population density and income level of the areas it passes through.

“The rail network under the administration of the Shanghai railway authority, for instance, accounts for one-sixth of the national total mileage but serves one-fifth of the country’s customers,” he explained.

In Beijing’s Daxing district, a new airport line started construction on Monday. The 41.36-kilometer railway is the first project in Beijing’s railway transportation sector to attract social investors in investment, construction and operation management through a PPP model, a separate Xinhua report said.

The social investors include a conglomerate of eight companies, representing an investment of around 15 billion yuan, according to Xinhua.

“Driven by a shortage of attractive investment targets, large flows of private capital are leaving the real economy and entering the virtual economy, causing the real economy to splutter and increasing financial risks. Against this backdrop, it is vital for the government to have platforms such as PPP that channel some liquidity back to infrastructure projects such as railways,” Dong Dengxin, a professor at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times Monday.

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that private fixed-assets investment totaled 33.11 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, an increase of 3.1 percent year-on-year. During the same period, the volume of private fixed-assets investment represented 61.5 percent of the national total, declining 3.1 percentage points year-on-year. – CRI