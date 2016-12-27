Beijing slams act allowing US Taiwan military links

China has lodged a solemn representation with the United States after President Obama signed an act allowing military links with Taiwan.

The act, the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for the 2017 Fiscal Year 2017, permits the U.S. Defense Secretary to conduct communication activities involving senior military officers from the U.S. and Taiwan.

China’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to abide by its earlier commitment and to curb its military ties with Taiwan.

“China expresses resolute opposition to the Taiwan-related content in the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 and has lodged a solemn representation to the United States. China is strongly discontented with the signing of the act,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

“The Taiwan issue concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which totally belongs to China’s internal affairs. Though the Taiwan-related content in the act is not legally binding, it has violated the principles of the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques and has interfered in China’s internal affairs, which is considered totally unacceptable by China,” said Hua.

“We urge the U.S. side to abide by the commitment it has made in Taiwan issue, to stop arm sales to Taiwan and contact with military authorities from Taiwan, so as to avoid damaging the overall situation of China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits,” said Hua.

According to the one China policy, the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The policy is seen as the cornerstone of bilateral relations between China and other countries. – CRI