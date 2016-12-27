Armed forces ready to respond to any threat, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that peace and development of Balochistan are topmost priorities of the government.

He was addressing the passing out parade of Baloch recruits of Pakistan Army in Quetta today.

General Bajwa said Balochistan is the largest province of the country and bestowed with immense natural resources and capable human resource, which will open new vistas of development in the province.

The COAS expressed hope that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be the beginning of a new era in development of Balochistan.

He said some elements are trying to create hurdles in the bright future of the province but people of Balochistan have rejected these anti-state elements.

Meanwhile, addressing officers of Southern Command in Quetta the Army Chief said armed forces and nation have rendered great sacrifices to restore peace in the country and these sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste.

He said operation Zarb-e-Azb has brought considerable improvement in internal security environment.

General Qamar Bajwa said consolidation of the gains made during the operation is a challenge but the armed forces will achieve the goal with the cooperation of the nation.

He said Pakistan Armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to full spectrum threat.