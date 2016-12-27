Latest update December 27th, 2016 1:01 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

46 new Chinese judges pledge allegiance to constitution

Dec 27, 2016 China Update with CRI 0

The Supreme People’s Court (SPC) Monday held an oath-taking ceremony for 46 new judges to pledge their allegiance to the constitution.

The judges, including those with four new SPC circuit courts appointed by the top legislature Sunday, pledged to loyally defend the constitution as they fulfill their duties honestly, subject to the people’s supervision.

As a crucial step in China’s judicial reform, circuit courts are expected to facilitate the filing of inter-provincial cases and prevent local-government intervention.

Monday’s ceremony was supervised by China’s top justice, SPC President Zhou Qiang.

In July 2015, China’s top legislature decided that officials in governments, courts and procuratorates at all levels should take a public oath of allegiance to the constitution when they assume office. – CRI

Shenzhou-11 astronauts honored with medals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily