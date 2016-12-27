46 new Chinese judges pledge allegiance to constitution

The Supreme People’s Court (SPC) Monday held an oath-taking ceremony for 46 new judges to pledge their allegiance to the constitution.

The judges, including those with four new SPC circuit courts appointed by the top legislature Sunday, pledged to loyally defend the constitution as they fulfill their duties honestly, subject to the people’s supervision.

As a crucial step in China’s judicial reform, circuit courts are expected to facilitate the filing of inter-provincial cases and prevent local-government intervention.

Monday’s ceremony was supervised by China’s top justice, SPC President Zhou Qiang.

In July 2015, China’s top legislature decided that officials in governments, courts and procuratorates at all levels should take a public oath of allegiance to the constitution when they assume office. – CRI