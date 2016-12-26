Latest update December 26th, 2016 12:38 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

2 dead, 6 missing after China fireworks explosion

Dec 26, 2016 China Update with CRI 0

Two people were killed and six remained missing after an explosion at a fireworks workshop in north China’s Hebei Province Saturday, local police announced Sunday.

The explosion at 1 p.m. Saturday leveled down the workshop and damaged about a dozen homes nearby in Yanzihe village in Fengrun District of Tangshan City, said the district’s public security bureau.

Sixteen more people were injured. One suffered severe eye injuries and the rest suffered bruises.

A police investigation found that the workshop owner, a villager surnamed Gao, were allegedly involved in illegal storage and production of fireworks.

Police have retrieved some human tissues at the site and were conducting DNA testing. – CRI

China adopts law on traditional medicine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily