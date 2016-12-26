11 detained for dumping garbage into Yangtze

Eleven people have been detained for fly-tipping more than 2,900 tonnes of garbage into two sections of the Yangtze River in east China’s Jiangsu Province earlier this month.

Police in Jiangsu’s neighboring Zhejiang Province said on Sunday that over 900 tonnes of household trash was dumped into the Nantong section of the river on Dec. 8 and over 2,000 tonnes into the Taicang section on the night of Dec. 17.

In the former case, environmental sanitation authorities in Zhejiang’s Haining City signed a contract with a company in Tongxiang City of Zhejiang in September to dispose household garbage. In the latter case, the authorities’ counterparts in Haiyan County of Zhejiang signed a contract with another Tongxiang company in May. However, the two companies subcontracted the trash.

Shanghai, to the southeast of Taicang City, also reported floating garbage in its waters. – CRI