Latest update December 26th, 2016 12:38 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

11 detained for dumping garbage into Yangtze

Dec 26, 2016 China Update with CRI 0

Eleven people have been detained for fly-tipping more than 2,900 tonnes of garbage into two sections of the Yangtze River in east China’s Jiangsu Province earlier this month.

Police in Jiangsu’s neighboring Zhejiang Province said on Sunday that over 900 tonnes of household trash was dumped into the Nantong section of the river on Dec. 8 and over 2,000 tonnes into the Taicang section on the night of Dec. 17.

In the former case, environmental sanitation authorities in Zhejiang’s Haining City signed a contract with a company in Tongxiang City of Zhejiang in September to dispose household garbage. In the latter case, the authorities’ counterparts in Haiyan County of Zhejiang signed a contract with another Tongxiang company in May. However, the two companies subcontracted the trash.

Shanghai, to the southeast of Taicang City, also reported floating garbage in its waters. – CRI

2 dead, 6 missing after China fireworks explosion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily