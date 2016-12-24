Won’t allow democracy to be derailed, Zardari says upon return

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Friday vowed not to let democracy to be derailed, as he returned to the country after having stayed in UAE for nearly 18 months.

The former president landed on Friday afternoon in Karachi at the old terminal of Jinnah International Airport, where he addressed party workers who had gathered for his welcome. A special bomb-proof truck was brought to the Old Terminal, where the former president delivered his address upon arrival.

He said the crowd reminded him of the day he was sent to Lahore by Bibi (Benazir Bhutto). “I feel Bibi is with us today, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto is with us”.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistanis were depressed and there was a sense of hopelessness in the country. “I am not giving such a message”.

Speaking on Kashmir, Asif Ali Zardari said there are issues on the borders, adding that Kashmir will definitely become part of Pakistan. “Our flag in Kashmir is a symbol of hope in front of such a huge Indian army.”

Zardari also emphasised the importance of democracy, stating it did not matter who was in power as there will come a day when the public’s voice will lead the country. The former president said that democracy would not be allowed to be derailed.

Commenting on the youth, the former president stressed the importance of social media.

On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Zardari said this was geared towards our children stating now was the time for Pakistan and China to prosper. “Right now the CPEC concept has not been discussed with its architect. It is bigger than those who are discussing it”.

According to Zardari, despite conspiracies and issues being created, they remained strong. “Every time I go abroad, they make some new story. We will bring revolution in Parliament for democracy”.

At the end of his address, the former president said he would speak further on December 27.

PPP leaders greet Zardari

Senior PPP leaders including Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were present at the old terminal and met the former president at the VIP lounge.

PPP Patron in Chief, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also arrived in Karachi and was travelling on a different flight from his father.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted pictures of his father at the airport and also of his departure from the Dubai residence.

Prior to Zardari’s arrival in Pakistan, raids were carried out by Rangers at the offices of a close associate.