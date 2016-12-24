Premier says ISI is Pakistan’s first line of defence

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad today (Friday) and discussed overall security situation in the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister stated that ISI is Pakistan’s first line of defence. He also appreciated the role ISI has played in the anti-terrorism war.

On the occasion, the prime minister also felicitated him on assuming the charge of world’s best intelligence agency.

It may be mentioned here that Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar replaced Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar as head of ISI earlier in December.