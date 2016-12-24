Hong Kong Palace Museum to start construction next year

Starting from 2017, the construction of Hong Kong Palace Museum is scheduled to finish in 2022, with the Palace Museum in Beijing lending its collections in the long term. Beijing will also help to design and plan exhibitions for Hong Kong, reported China Youth Daily on Friday.

The launch of the Hong Kong Palace Museum project was held on Friday.

The museum in Hong Kong will be located in West Kowloon Cultural District. The floor area will be about 10,000 square meters, and the total floor area will be 30,050 square meters.

Along with exhibition rooms showing culture and history, some rooms will be set for collections owned by Hong Kong collectors.

Famous designer Yan Xunqi, who designed Guangdong Museum and Yunnan Museum, has been invited to design the Hong Kong museum.

Shan Jixiang, curator of the Palace Museum in Beijing, said that only 0.6% of Beijing Palace Museum’s 1.8 million-piece collection can be exhibited at any given time because of a lack of space.

The new Hong Kong Palace Museum will make it possible to let the public see collections which had never been exhibited, said Shan.

The collections shown at the Hong Kong Palace Museum would change periodically.

The Palace Museum in Beijing was the emperors’ palace of the Qing dynasty (AD 1636–1912) and the Ming dynasty (AD 1368–1644). – CRI