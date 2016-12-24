Former Hebei official sentenced to 18 years for graft

Jing Chunhua, a former senior official of north China’s Hebei Province, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption on Friday.

According to the court’s verdict, personal assets worth 4 million yuan (575,954 U.S. dollars) belonging to Jing should be confiscated, and his illegal gains should be recovered and turned over to the state treasury.

Jing, former secretary general and standing committee member of the CPC provincial committee of Hebei, was found to have taken advantage of his various official posts from 2001 to 2013 to seek benefits for others in project construction, business operations, personnel promotions and reassignment.

He accepted bribes worth over 60.5 million yuan either himself or through his wife, according to the ruling.

Jing was also unable to specify the sources of his assets, worth over 86.3 million yuan, which constitutes another criminal violation.

Changchun City Intermediate People’s Court in northeast China’s Jilin Province said it showed leniency as Jing confessed to his crimes, expressed remorse and voluntarily returned his illegal gains. – CRI