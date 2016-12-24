CDWP approves projects worth Rs139.5 bln

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Friday approved 14 projects worth Rs139.4 billion including Rs108 billion for three significant projects related to the areas situated around China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance mobility and ensure socio-economic development.

The CDWP meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal.

Senior officers of the provincial governments and ministries concerned attended the meeting.

The CDWP also gave approval to five projects costing Rs131 billion which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

In addition, the CDWP also approved one position paper and gave concept clearance of one project.

According to details, the CDWP referred rehabilitation of NHA highway KKH (N 35) between Thakot-Raikot of worth Rs8.5 billion to ECNEC.

The project envisages rehabilitation of 136.4 km remaining portion of existing KKH between Thahkot and Raikot which was damaged due to monsoon rains and flash floods 2010. Under this project, breast walls and retaining walls will be constructed along with construction of causeway as well as culverts.

While giving his observation on the project Ahsan Iqbal directed authorities to rationalise the cost and review the design of the project.

Another significant project as part of the western route of CPEC which was referred to ECNEC is dualization and improvement of existing N-50 from Yarak Sagu Zhob including Zhob bypass of worth Rs80.8 billion.

The project envisages construction of 210 km four-lane highway starting from Yarik on N-55 to Zhob on N-50 via Sagu Daraban Mughal Kot and Manikhuwa.

The project will help the development of the backward areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The CDWP also recommended construction of a two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar with a cost of Rs19.7 billion to ECNEC.

The project aims to enhance the mobility of the underdeveloped area of district Khuzdar, Balochistan province and will play a vital role for the development of deprived population of the province.

In transport and communication sector, CDWP also approved development and construction of port allied structures in Mullah Band Area Gwadar of worth Rs2650 million.

Moreover, in energy sector CDWP approved and referred enhancement in transformation capacity of NTDC system by extension and augmentation of existing grid stations of worth Rs16.5 billion with FEC Rs12 billion and conversion of existing 220 KV substation at Bund road Kala Shah Kaku Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS technology of worth Rs5.7 billion with FEC 3.1 billion to ECNEC.

In physical planning and housing sector CDWP approved Wash projects in Southern districts of KP under RAHA through Pakistan-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA) of worth Rs150 million construction of Intelligence Bureau (IB) office along with CPEC of worth Rs482 million and construction of conference rooms and offices at Prime Minister’s House Islamabad costing Rs298 million.

The CDWP approved renovation and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure of 200 educational institutions under Prime Minister Education Sector Reforms Program in ICT Islamabad with worth Rs2.9 billion.

In information technology sector CDWP approved umbrella PC-1 for private cloud centre FBR and strengthening FBR’s capacity in fiscal research and tax policy analysis of worth Rs512 million.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal suggested developing a mobile application to enable online registration and filing of tax returns.

He further recommended FBR to collaborate with PIDE to enhance research capability and capacity building.

In science and technology sector, CDWP approved the acquisition of land for the establishment of King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied sciences in Islamabad by the government of Kingdom of Bahrain with Rs313 million.

The CDWP approved the feasibility study for sustainable development of Mini dam command area in the Potohar region of worth Rs39 million.

It also approved bridging the job market skill gap for general postgraduate degree holder of Rs393 million.

In addition, CDWP approved position paper of development scheme in district Shangla of worth Rs300 million and gave concept clearance of strengthening of early warning system of Pakistan Met department of worth Rs19 billion with FEC 14 billion.