Rocket attack on cargo ship leaves 7 Pakistanis dead near Yemen

KARACHI: Sources revealed that an Iranian cargo ship while on its way to Dubia from Egypt was attacked inside the maritime borders of Yemen.

According to details, seven Pakistanis were killed in the rocket attack while Ship Officer Kabeer saved his life by jumping off the vessel.

It has also been confirmed that the crew members of the targeted ship were all Pakistanis.

Pakistani human rights activist Ansar Burney has expressed that we are appealing to Saudi Arabia and other countries for help and saving human lives would be the first priority in this regard.

